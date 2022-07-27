Barwon Health to deploy e-health record built on Salesforce

Barwon Health, Victoria’s largest regional health service, is set to roll out a new Salesforce-based e-health records platform that will give patients access to their own clinical information.

The community electronic medical record (EMR), which will replace an existing The Care Manager (TCM) system, is expected to provide “real-time access to clinical information, resources and appointment times” for both clinicians and patients.

It will be implemented across many of Barwon Health's community services and mental health, drugs and alcohol services from next year, with the exception of the Swanston Centre acute mental health inpatient unit.

When it goes live, the EMR will be one of the first platform-based solutions for community-based health services across the Victorian public health system, according to the health care provider.

The project commenced last month, with Sydney-based software integrator Mav3rik alongside Barwon Health to implement the Salesforce Health Cloud.

Barwon Health chief information officer Andrew Macfarlane said the EMR will provide clinicians with a “full picture of their consumer’s healthcare experience”, which was not previously possible.

“Access to this real-time... consumer information will enable clinicians to better respond to each care episode to a level not previously possible in a paper-based health record environment,” he said.

It also promises reduced paperwork and faster access to information when staff are on the road visiting consumers using a tablet or laptop.

Consumers, meanwhile, will be able to access their own Barwon Health information through a consumer portal.

Hospital admission risk program community clinician Jackie James said the portal will provide consumers with “up-to-date information”, and allow for communication with healthcare providers.

Macfarlane added that “security and privacy controls” would be incorporated into the design of the platform.

Barwon Health clinical director of mental health, drugs and alcohol services Steve Moylan said the “future-focused” system would also provide greater insights into the health needs of the region.

“These insights will contribute to research and planning work that will ensure we are able to respond to community needs now and into the future,” he said.

Mac3rik co-founder Richard Enojas added that “Barwon Health is leading the way in reimagining the community and patient experiences with Salesforce and MuleSoft”,

“We are thrilled to partner with Barwon Health and Salesforce to implement a community EMR solution and establish the foundation of Barwon Health’s Digital Health strategy,” he said.