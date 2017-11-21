Bankwest goes all-in with Spotify's agile model

Bankwest has introduced its first “tribe” as it begins on its path to becoming an organisation underpinned by the agile principles pioneered by Spotify.

Mid-last year the Commonwealth Bank subsidiary came to the realisation that its existing dabblings with agile ways of working - largely confined to its software developers - would need to be sped up and expanded if it wanted to reach the kinds of rapid digital delivery it was aspiring to.

Over the past year it has been laying the groundwork for an organisation-wide shift to a tribe-based agile model based on the model made famous by streaming giant Spotify.

The Spotify model emphasises autonomy and collaboration within multidisciplinary teams that have all the tools to hand that they need to design, develop, test and release into production.

It dubbed these teams squads, but as Spotify grew in size it grouped these squads into tribes, a collection of squads that sit within the same business area, and which normally number around 100. A tribe leader keeps the squads on the right path.

It’s this model Bankwest is looking to emulate.

“We understand that we’re operating in an environment with extreme levels of uncertainty, volatility, increasing complexity and increasing ambiguity,” Bankwest chief information officer Andy Weir - who is leading the cultural transformation - told iTnews.

“We’ve been driving agility into the way we do things for a number of years, but we realised that we weren’t going to achieve the kinds of velocity in terms of delivering new features and capabilities that we were after if we carried on with the existing approach.”

Weir has management consultant Peter Drucker’s famous quote - “in times of turbulence, the biggest danger is to act with yesterday’s logic” - front of mind as he is spearheading this transformation.

“Clearly customers are changing their expectations [and there’s a need for] … frictionless and enabling experiences. We all talk about Uber and Airbnb - the great thing about those organisations is they deliver experiences that are totally frictionless,” Weir said.

“These companies are setting the bar for financial services and other industries because customers are now expecting that type of experience with anyone they deal with.”

Bankwest’s strategy to steer clear of being digitally disrupted is twofold: change the internal culture to allow for rapid delivery, and transform the underlying technology environment to allow this to happen - very much in that order.

“This is not being driven by the technology team. It is being driven by our MD, down through the whole organisation,” Weir said.

"Everything is being touched. We’re looking at the way we organise people, the way we reward them, the way we set targets, manage performance, and of course we’re also transforming our technology infrastructure to be able to support this new way of working.

“But that’s an important distinction: we are building the technology infrastructure to support the new way of working, as opposed to building the technology infrastructure and adapting the ways of working afterwards.

“Unless the whole organisation embraces agile methods and techniques, you’re only ever going to achieve certain amounts of value from it.”

Bankwest's agile model - at least initially - presents itself in the form of five tribes, categorised according to customer life stages as identified by the bank.

One tribe will focus on business banking customers, another will look after every day banking including things like mobile applications, another will be dedicated to the financial wellness of customers, a fourth will focus on regulatory compliance, and a fifth will work on the larger experiences - like buying a house - that customers will have during their lives.

It’s intended to focus on the outcomes customers are looking for, rather than what makes sense for the bank, Weir said.

The five-tribe model is likely to change as Bankwest learns from its initial rollout, he said, but the bank thinks five “is the right starting point”.

Almost every employee at Bankwest barring its frontline staff will be involved in a tribe; where it will vary is to what extent they work in this way each day.

The likes of software engineers are, understandably, expected to spend 100 percent of ther time in a tribe, while finance, human resources and risk workers may find themselves more supporting a tribe than actually being involved in one.

“Each tribe will be supported by a series of platforms,” Weir said.

“[For example] a lot of the rest of the technology teams won’t be formerly part of the tribes, but they’ll be part of the platforms that support and power them - [so they’ll be] building, providing and maintaining the platforms that the tribes operate with.”

“Platforms” in this instance refers to not just technology systems, but also processes, Weir said. It spans everything from the risk personnel tasked with making sure a tribe is complying to its regulatory obligations, to the various slices of Bankwest’s core banking system.

Technology as an enabler

The other half of this cultural transformation involves three key changes to Bankwest’s technology operating environment.

Bankwest’s core banking system will be stripped back to a bare-bones system of record to decrease the volume of traffic going to it, to allow the bank to make better use of analytics, and to get new products out to customers much faster.

Going hand-in-hand will be a “major investment” in APIs that will allow Bankwest to not only partner quickly with strategic players in the financial services market, but also to give its tribes access to backend systems so they can deliver features at speed and with autonomy.

The third technology aspect will see the creation of what Weir calls a “cloud native digital platform” - essentially a platform-as-a-service product that will host all of Bankwest’s digital applications and APIs.

Core banking

Bankwest’s core banking application is proprietary and was built in the late 1990s.

The bank has slowly been modernising the PL1/CICs application - which uses a DB2 database running on a z/OS mainframe - by introducing Java and a REST API interface to make life easier for its web applications.

But over the years data and functionality has built up in the core, and the growing volume of interactions customers are having with the bank is causing increased traffic to the core system.

Bankwest wants to move the functions that don’t need to be embedded with the core system to other platforms - like its analytics platform or new cloud native platform - so it can run a basic system of record at the centre of its operations.

“We have a lot of batch jobs which simply extract and format data. We have channel applications which are deeply embedded in our core system logic, but really only need access to a few core banking APIs,” Weir said.

“By moving a lot of the data away we can make better use of analytics, reduce the cost of running the infrastructure, and we can also increase the speed at which we can deliver those products to customers safely and securely.

“Our core banking system will be focused on managing the customer record and providing the basic banking and transaction services. This will allow us to better service customers who are constantly switching to new channels as new digital devices are introduced and customers banking behaviour changes.”

Digital delivery

The changes to the core work in conjunction with a new PaaS that will host Bankwest’s digital applications as well as the APIs it intends to build up.

The first result of this new approach has been the launch of a slice of Bankwest’s new broker site on the Amazon Web Services Lambda serverless compute offering.

The bank is testing out a variety of cloud computing services to decide what will ultimately form its “cloud native digital platform”, which will provide a "fully automated deployment pipeline and standardisation” to its software engineers.

The intention is to give its developers more time to work on the things that matter to Bankwest’s customers rather than the “plumbing” underneath its applications, Weir said.

The bank is currently going through the process of selecting its cloud provider for the digital platform.

It will see Bankwest move away from the OpenStack-based private cloud it has slowly been building up over the years; Weir said OpenStack had served as a “starting point” for its cloud strategy, but the bank's “strategic roadmap” was pushing it towards PaaS and away from infrastructure-as-a-service for its digital applications.

Coupled with the digital PaaS platform will be an increased focus on APIs. The bank is currently creating an API framework that aims to reduce its cycle time from “many many months down to days and hours”, Weir said.

“One of the biggest hindrances to working effectively in the tribe model is that tribes have to work across multiple backend platforms, and of course in a traditional environment that really slows things down,” he said.

“We want to be able to rapidly iterate and prototype solutions, deploy them into production, and see how our customers actually respond. Through the API strategy we will make ourselves self sufficient from a systems point of view so teams can access the backend systems through APIs whenever they need to.”

All of Bankwest’s internal services will be API-enabled, and externally the bank expects to open up customer, account, transaction, and payment APIs, it said.

Running race

The agile approach has had a resurgence in popularity of late as the likes of ANZ Bank, Telstra and now Bankwest expand agile out from the IT team and across their entire organisations.

Weir believes that Bankwest’s success with the model will lie with its focus on culture first, supported by technology, rather than vice versa.

“There’s a difference between doing agile and being agile. When we talk about creating an agile operating model for the business, we’re not just talking about classic agile software development methodologies,” he said.

"We very much see the agile operating model expanding across virtually the entire organisation. That doesn’t mean everybody is going to be running scrum boards, but we’re introducing a new way of working that embodies a lot of lean thinking and a lot of process excellence, design thinking as well as classic agile software development.

“We very much see the future as multidisciplinary teams permanently working together, deeply understanding our customers through greater use of analytics, using things like design thinking capabilities, and then rapidly designing features based on the insights to deliver what really matters for customers.

“It’s a very different mindset and operating model to the way organisations - in particular financial services - have worked historically, but it will ensure we're not acting with yesterday's logic to the turbulent times we find ourselves in.”