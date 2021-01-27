Bankwest appoints new CIO

Bankwest appoints new CIO

After departure of Andy Weir.

Bankwest's chief operating officer Rebecca Mitchell is set to move into the chief information officer role, which was vacated by Andy Weir at the end of last year.

Mitchell has been with Bankwest for over 13 years, including the past year as chief operating officer. She started at Bankwest in 2007 as a senior network engineer.

Executive general manager Sinead Taylor said in a statement that Mitchell’s experience in “successfully leading teams across technology, delivery, strategy and risk portfolio’s along with [her] commitment to delivering simple and friendly everyday technology solutions for customers made her ideal for the CIO role.”

Mitchell replaces Andy Weir who left in December 2020 after 15 years with the bank.

Weir announced his departure via LinkedIn, stating he was excited about his next steps. He is now the founder of TranXform consulting.

During his time at Bankwest, Weir helped the bank through a major transformation process and adoption of enterprise Agile.

