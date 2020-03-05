AWS cancels Sydney Summit due to coronavirus

Amazon Web Services has cancelled its three-day Sydney Summit and Innovation Day over ongoing concerns around the global coronavirus pandemic.

The cloud behemoth on Thursday said the event scheduled to take place between March 31 and April 2 at Sydney's International Convention Centre wont not go ahead as planned.

"Amazon Web Services regrets to announce that we have made the decision to cancel the AWS Summit Sydney and Amazon Innovation Day 2020," it said.

"Our top priority is the wellbeing of our customers, partners and employees."

AWS said the decision took into account "guidance provided by the local authorities" and followed "a careful review of the current situation with COVID-19".

"We would like to ask you for your understanding and apologise for any inconvenience caused," it said.

"We are currently looking at all options for a follow-up event and will communicate those details as soon as they are available."

AWS Sydney Summit joins a growing list of yearly technology conference that have been cancelled or altered in recent weeks over the epidemic.

This week, Salesforce was forced to change its World Tour event in Sydney for an "in person event" to an "online only experience".

Other global events to be cancelled in recent days and weeks include Google's I/O dev fest, Cisco Live Melbourne, Mobile World Congress Barcelona and Facebook’s San Francisco summit.