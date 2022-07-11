Australia's Link says it can't recommend Dye & Durham's revised takeover offer

Australia's Link Administration Holdings has said it is unable to recommend Canadian software firm Dye & Durham's revised takeover bid of $4.57 per share, but will continue to engage with it to obtain a better offer.

The rejection comes just days after Link said it would consider the revised bid, which values it at $2.34 billion.

D&D cut the initial offer late last month, citing reduction in market valuation of the share registry firm as well as of the electronic conveyancing firm PEXA Group, in which Link owns about 43 percent.

For nearly two years, Link's stake in PEXA has attracted multiple buyout offers from global investment firms Carlyle Group and KKR, as well as a failed bid by a consortium that included Carlyle.

Link is also awaiting D&D's undertaking to the Australian competition regulator to satisfy its concerns regarding impact to competition if the deal were to go through, it said.

Separately, Link said its preliminary fiscal 2022 revenue came in at $1.18 billion, higher than last year's $1.16 billion. It expects a low single-digit percentage growth in fiscal 2023 revenue, it said.