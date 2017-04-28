Australians invited to US Hack the Air Force bug bounty

By on
Australians invited to US Hack the Air Force bug bounty

Five-Eyes hackers to join in for the first time.

The US Air Force will allow white hat hackers from its Five-Eyes partner countries Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United Kingdom to join its bug bounty program for the first time.

Known as Hack the Air Force, the USAF is inviting "vetted computer security specialists" to do their best to hack some of its key public websites.

Registrations for Hack the Air Force open on May 15. The event starts on May 30 and ends June 23 and is run via contractor Hacker One.

“This is the first time the USAF has opened up our networks to such a broad scrutiny,” USAF chief information security officer Peter Kim said in a statement.

“We have malicious hackers trying to get into our systems every day. It will be nice to have friendly hackers taking a shot and, most importantly, showing us how to improve our cybersecurity and defense posture.

"The additional participation from our partner nations greatly widens the variety of experience available to find additional unique vulnerabilities."

Individual bug bounties have yet to be disclosed.

Last year, the US government's Hack the Pentagon program paid out around US$75,000 in bounties. More than 1400 people registered for the program, and participants found 138 vulnerabilities in government websites.

Another government-run program, Hack the Army, attracted 371 hackers who generated 118 valid reports and received more than US$100,000 in bug bounties.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
bug bountry hack the airforce security usaf

Most Read Articles

Garbage truck takes down copper cable in FTTN area

Garbage truck takes down copper cable in FTTN area
Ballarat blasts NBN Co over claimed $13m repair bill

Ballarat blasts NBN Co over claimed $13m repair bill
The 34 tech jobs still available for skilled migration

The 34 tech jobs still available for skilled migration
Webroot bricks Windows PCs after flagging system files as malware

Webroot bricks Windows PCs after flagging system files as malware
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Data Security vs Human Behaviour

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?