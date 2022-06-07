Australian Unity sets up new group technology function

Australian Unity has set up a new group technology "enabling function" that will be led by Mark Gay, the current chief information officer of QBE Insurance.

The ASX-listed company, which operates in health insurance, wealth and assisted living, unveiled a restructure on Tuesday that directly impacts its internal technology function.

The company said [pdf] it will carve out "business specific technology" from its existing home in the 'Customer, Digital and Technology' function, into a new central 'group technology' function.

The new 'group technology' function is intended to act "as a centre of excellence for the company's core technology and digital activities", Australian Unity said in a statement.

Mark Gay, who leads IT at QBE Insurance, will move to Australian Unity "in the new financial year" to head up the new 'group technology' function.

Gay has been QBE's CIO for nearly four years, and has 25 years’ experience in technology strategy and digital transformation in the logistics, education, entertainment, and financial services.

Before QBE, Gay was CIO for ME Bank for three years, and previously spent six years with GE Capital in a variety of roles.

Part of the restructure at Australian Unity also sees it split its independent and assisted living (IAL) business into two units: home health, providing a healthcare platform for in-home, community, and virtual settings; and specialist care, to deliver “specialist capabilities in tailored operational settings”.

David Lumb, who is currently Australian Unity's group executive of customer, digital and technology, is set to move into a newly-created role overseeing specialist care.

Current group executive for people and culture Prue Bowden will run the home health function, with Dean Chesterman acting in her former position.

The present group executive for IAL, Kevin McCoy, has chosen to leave the group.

The restructure is expected to be fully implemented by July 26.