Australian Tower Network buys smart street furniture outfit ENE.HUB

By on
Platform for small cell deployments.

Australian Tower Network is buying ENE.HUB and HUB, manufacturers and managers of smart street furniture.

The aim, according to ATN, is to use the street furniture to host small cell deployments and “advanced smart city services” in the 5G and public WiFi markets. 

In October last year, Australian Super acquired 70 percent of ATN from Optus.

ENE.HUB is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

ATN’s Chief Executive Officer, Cameron Evans, said, “ENE.HUB and HUB’s vision strongly aligns with ATN’s purpose – to empower digitally connected communities across Australia through a broad range of innovative digital infrastructure.”

“Bringing together the expertise of both organisations gives customers a diverse range of infrastructure options from which to deliver fast, reliable connectivity services to the community,” Evans said.

“The addition of the design, manufacture, and deployment of small cells and smart city infrastructure to ATN’s existing expertise in deploying, owning, and managing macro towers and rooftop sites creates a lot of possibilities.”

 

