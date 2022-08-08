Australian Digital Heath Agency loses inaugural digital chief

Steven Issa

Former WA Health CIO to act in role.

The Australian Digital Health Agency has lost its chief digital officer of more than three years Steven Issa.

Issa recently exited the agency responsible for the My Health Record system for “personal reasons”, a spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

His departure was first reported by Pulse+IT.

Issa joined the ADHA as its first CDO in January 2019 after four-and-a-half years at Service NSW, where he managed face-to-face and digital customer service channels at service centres.

He also spent time managing alternative channels and middle office at Service NSW, as well as its accelerated distribution strategy program.

During Issa’s time at the ADHA, the agency has witnessed a significant increase in consumer demand for its services, leading to plans for a My Health Record mobile app.

“We are grateful for Steve’s contribution to the agency and wish him the very best in his next endeavours,” the spokesperson added.

Technology, planning and delivery branch manager and former WA Health chief information officer Holger Kaufmann will now act in the role from August 15 pending the position being advertised.

Kaufmann, who left WA’s Health Support Services (HSS) in June 2020, joined the ADHA in July 2021 following a stint of consulting work.

