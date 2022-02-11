Australian-developed secure microkernel takes to the skies

By on
Australian-developed secure microkernel takes to the skies
Scientia Professor Gernot Heiser.
UNSW

UAE's SSRC works with UNSW to put seL4 on drones and phones.

The University of NSW’s Trustworthy Systems research group has announced a collaboration with UAE-based Secure Systems Research Center (SSRC) to adopt its seL4 secure microkernel technology.

Last May, UNSW threw a funding lifeline to the Data61-developed technology, after the CSIRO division decided to dismantle the seL4 research team. That allowed the project to continue under its own foundation.

The UNSW-SSRC collaboration will focus on scaling the adoption of seL4 on devices like smartphones, drones, and wireless computing devices.

“This collaborative effort between UNSW and SSRC will aim to extend the formally verified seL4 microkernel to support tight integration of virtualised systems,” said UNSW Trustworthy Systems leader and John Lions Chair, Scientia Professor Gernot Heiser.

Starting as a research project by the former NICTA research centre of excellence in 2006, seL4 went through several years of formal mathematical verification, which means since 2009 it’s been described as “provably secure”.

Extending that formal verification is the focus of the UNSW-SSRC project. 

Heiser, who created seL4, said the two groups “will aim to extend the formally verified seL4 microkernel to support tight integration of virtualised systems”.

“The project will develop a device-sharing framework that allows virtual machines, as well as critical native functionality, to securely share input/output devices with low overhead, without interfering with each other, and without blowing out the size of the trusted computing base (TCB)”, UNSW said in a statement.

Heiser explained that this allows for the construction of systems with a minimal TCB, where critical functionality depends on as little code as possible. 

“Owing to the infeasibility of integrating complex software systems free of faults, it is important to keep the TCB minimal,” he said.

“This will enable the construction of cyber-secure edge systems with rich functionality.”
SSRC is a research centre at the Abu Dhabi government-funded Technology Innovation Institute.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
data61 hardware microkernel security sel4

Sponsored Whitepapers

Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access

Events

Most Read Articles

ANZ appoints first-ever chief technology officer

ANZ appoints first-ever chief technology officer
CBA to hire at least 600 more IT engineers in 2022

CBA to hire at least 600 more IT engineers in 2022
Deloitte, SAP win $220m WA Health HR system deal

Deloitte, SAP win $220m WA Health HR system deal
Victoria's Microsoft vaccine system doubles in price to $18m

Victoria's Microsoft vaccine system doubles in price to $18m

Digital Nation

As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?