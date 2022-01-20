Australia, UK to jointly target state-based actors and ransomware groups

By on
Australia, UK to jointly target state-based actors and ransomware groups

Agree to new partnership.

Australia and the United Kingdom have signed a pact to crack down on state-based actors, ransomware groups and other "malign actors" that use cyber attacks to "undermine freedom and democracy".

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne signed the cyber and critical technology partnership with her UK counterpart, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, in Sydney on Thursday.

The agreement is the latest pact to flow from the trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United States and the UK - AUKUS - in September.

AUKUS has already resulted in separate agreements between the three nations to share quantum technology knowledge and protect sensitive technologies.

The new partnership will see Australia and the UK intensify co-operation on cyber and critical technology in a bid to tackle "malign actors" and strengthen global technology supply chains.

Most of the early initiatives under the scheme relate to cyber security.

Australia and the UK have agreed to “increase deterrence by raising the costs for hostile state activity in cyberspace”, including by coordinating the two countries' cyber sanctions regimes.

The two countries also intend to “strengthen the resilience and response capabilities of countries in the Indo-Pacific region to malicious cyber activity via joint capacity building activity”.

"This will include tackling the increasing threat from ransomware through a joint initiative delivered in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime," the countries said, citing it as "a valuable step in helping the region to bring an end to criminal activity in cyberspace."

Other initiatives include developing an action plan to ensure global standards reflect Australian and UK priorities, interests and values, and advancing a 'women in cyber' agenda.  

Payne said Australia is committed to working with global partners like the UK to “challenge malign actors who use technology to undermine freedom and democracy”.

“Australia and the UK share the goal that technology is used to uphold and protect liberal democratic values, and to benefit our societies, economies and national security,” she said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
agreement australia critical technology cyber partnership security uk

Sponsored Whitepapers

The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant

Most Read Articles

Infosys gets another $71m for Centrelink calculation engine work

Infosys gets another $71m for Centrelink calculation engine work
NBN Co asks ACCC to closely police any functional separation of TPG Telecom

NBN Co asks ACCC to closely police any functional separation of TPG Telecom
South Australian gov issues breach notice to hacked payroll provider

South Australian gov issues breach notice to hacked payroll provider
Coles Group taps Australia Post as it assembles a new-look tech leadership team

Coles Group taps Australia Post as it assembles a new-look tech leadership team

Digital Nation

Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?