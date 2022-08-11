Australia Post blames 'global internet issue' for retail outage

Australia Post blames 'global internet issue' for retail outage

Hit banking services, some transaction types.

Australia Post has blamed a “global internet issue” for system issues that left it unable to process some transactions at its retail outlets.

The postal service acknowledged just after midday AEST that its retail operations nationally were experiencing issues, “with some transactions unavailable”.

It said that a workaround had been deployed successfully at about 5.15pm, and that “affected services are now beginning to be restored across our network.”

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the company tweeted.

It wasn't clear which transaction types were impacted, though one customer indicated they had wanted to renew a passport, but was turned away.

Cunnamulla Licensed Post Office in Queensland posted on Facebook that the outage "impacted banking services and some other transactions".

ABC Wimmera reported that customers could still pay their bills and lodge or collect parcels.

An Australia Post spokesperson was contacted by iTnews for additional comment.

