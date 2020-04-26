Australia launches COVIDSafe contact tracing app

The federal government has launched its much-anticipated contract tracing app to help state and territory health professionals identify individuals who have come into contact with coronavirus.

Health minister Greg Hunt revealed the voluntary Android and iOS app, dubbed COVIDSafe, and its privacy impact statement on Sunday afternoon, with registration to open at 6:00pm AEST.

It comes after weeks of speculation about the app, which has been built by the Digital Transformation Agency and health department using code from Singapore’s TraceTogether app.

However, despite public assurances from numerous ministers, the government is yet to release any part of the source code for independent analysis.

COVIDSafe use Bluetooth to make a series of ‘digital handshakes' in order to identify when two people with the app come one-and-a-half metres of one another for 15 minutes or more.

It does this by logging an “encrypted reference code” for each individual also running the app that you come into close contact with, as well as the “date, time and proximity of the contact”.

The code is generated from a users’ name, age range, mobile number and postcode - information that is required when a user downloads the app.

The data is “securely encrypted and stored” on a users’ phone for a rolling period of 21 days before being deleted.

If a user is diagnosed with the virus, they can consent to upload the data on those they have come into close contact to the National COVIDSafe Data Store.

As reported by the ABC on Friday, multinational cloud provider Amazon Web Services was handed the deal to host the app’s data, raising questions over access by US authorities.

Morrison and government services minister Stuart Robert have since denied this, with new laws to be introduced to restrict access to state and territory health professions.

Those laws are expected to be introduced later this month, though Hunt has issued a determination under the Biosecurity Act to restrict data access to health professionals in the interim.

Any other access or use, including by law enforcement agencies, will be a criminal offence.

The determination also makes it illegal to coerce someone into downloading COVIDSafe, meaning that it is not required as a pre-condition for employment or entry to premises.

Bluetooth concerns

Despite suggestions on Thursday that the app would address iOS Bluetooth problems experienced with TraceTogether, COVIDSafe will require users to keep the app running.

Android devices will show a sticky notification in the notifications panel if the app is working, while iOS devices will have a “small ripple in the device image on your app’s home page”.

iOS users will be notified if COVIDSage hasn’t been working for at least 24 hours

Flanked with representatives from Australian Medical Association, the Australian College of Nursing and the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Association, Hunt called on Australians to download the app.

The government wants at least 40 percent of the population to download the app in order to have the best chance to reducing the spread of coronavirus.

“We are now calling on all Australians to download the COVIDSafe app to help protect you, your family and your community from further spread of COVID-19,” he said.

“This will be necessary if we are to start easing some of the difficult social restrictions we have had to put in place.

“It will be one of the critical tools we will use to help protect the health of the community by quickly alerting people who may be at risk of having contact with COVID-19.”

More to come