Aussie cyber security pros can now get certified

By on
Cyber security professionals in Australia can now be officially certified through two new specialist accreditations provided by the Australian Computer Society (ACS).

The ACS - a professional association serving the Australian IT industry - has long offered broad IT certifications under its certified professional (CP) and certified technologist (CT) accreditations.

They are intended to provide official recognition of an IT worker’s skills and expertise to potential clients, based on an internationally agreed benchmark.

Information security was previously included amongst the long list of specialities detailed within the certified professional and certified technologist accreditations.

The ACS has now opted to break out security as a standalone speciality to address the booming demand for cyber security professionals in Australia and give employers and clients trust in their security experts.

The organisation said the recent WannaCry and Petya ransomware attacks highlighted the need for a strong cyber security ecosystem in Australia.

The cyber security-specific CP and CT certifications will be awarded based on an assessment against level five (for a CP) and level three (for a CT) of the skills framework for information age (SIFA).

Accredited IT workers must also complete either 20 (CT) or 30 (CP) hours a year of professional development, and commit to a code of ethics and professional practice.

The process of attaining a certification involves a formal assessment of skills and competencies. ACS membership is also required for an accreditation.

Fellow IT industry body the Australian Information Security Association last year mulled an accreditation scheme for cyber security professionals under its former CEO, but plans appear to have dissolved under new leadership.

