Aussie Broadband to white label its services

Aussie Broadband will start offering white-labelled telecommunications and internet services, with an unnamed retailer already signing on.

The ASX-listed company said the white labelled services will span NBN, Opticomm and voice.

The first customer of this is “a large retail business” that has about 3 million customers of whatever it sells - likely energy or some similar utility service - and an additional 25,000 customers that consume some sort of resold broadband or VoIP service.

That “large retail business” will effectively switch its broadband wholesale agreement to Aussie Broadband, with the existing customer base transitioning to Aussie Broadband infrastructure sometime in early FY2022.

Aussie Broadband declined to name the new white label customer, citing “commercial reasons”.

Managing director Phillip Britt said in a statement that the white-labelled product had “been in development for some months”.

Under the agreement with the unknown retailer, Aussie Broadband will handle the actual telecommunications services, as well as customer support, account and credit management.

The retailer will still handle their own sales and marketing.

Britt noted the expanding number of non-traditional players wanting to resell broadband, and saw it as a growth opportunity for Aussie Broadband.

“The market is evolving as we’re seeing a number of well-known Australian retail brands across several industries either looking to expand into telecommunication services under their own label, or needing a higher quality customer experience for their existing telco customer base to match their brand promise,” he said.

He added that discussions with other potential sub-wholsale customers are continuing.

Aussie Broadband also provided a quarterly update on its own sales figures.

The company managed 26,377 net additions to its residential broadband user base, which is now just shy of 340,000.

It also signed up an additional 4000 business broadband customers in the quarter ended March 31.