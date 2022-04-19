Aussie Broadband names its first COO

Aussie Broadband has promoted chief strategy officer Matthew Kusi-Appauh to the newly-created role of chief operating officer.

The telco announced the appointment on Tuesday, with Kusi-Appauh - who goes by Kusi - to oversee the integration of Aussie Broadband and telecommunications and IT solutions provider Over the Wire.

Aussie Broadband completed its $344 million acquisition of the Brisbane-based company – its first strategic purchase – in March.

Kusi has worked at Aussie Broadband for the past five years, initially as general manager for marketing and corporate strategy.

He has overseen the company’s strategic planning, product development and major projects, since becoming chief strategy officer in July 2021.

Prior to joining Aussie Broadband in October 2016, he spent five years in various roles at the University of Wollongong.

Aussie Broadband’s co-founder and managing director Phillip Britt said Kusi brought strategic, technical and management expertise to the COO role.

“Kusi has been an important figure in our leadership team for a number of years, demonstrating a passionate commitment to achieving strategic business outcomes,” Britt said.

“He has played a huge role in helping to grow our customer base and transform Aussie Broadband into a household brand.”

Aussie Broadband chairman Adrian Fitzpatrick added the entire team has “every confidence that Kusi has the skills and expertise for this critical role within the company”.

Commenting on the appointment, Kusi said he was “very proud to work for Aussie Broadband and take on this new role”.

“I know just how committed out team are to delivering a game-changing experience for customers, and I’m incredibly excited to be setting us up for the next phase of our growth journey,” he said.