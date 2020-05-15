AusPost parcel tracking hit by technical issues

Australia Post is experiencing a widespread outage of its IT systems affecting parcel tracking, online MyPost accounts and the ability for business customers to lodge requests.

The postal service acknowledged the “technical issues” in a tweet on Friday afternoon, though the problems appear to have begun around 9:30am AEST.

“We’re currently experiencing technical issues which are impacting a number of services including tracking, MyPost, deliveries, merchant lodgement and calls through to our contact centre,” it said.

“We’ll provide updates as details are confirmed and apologise for the inconvenience.”

Social media posts also showed the issues extending to the AusPost app.

Australia Post said it was working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.

It is the first major outage to impact the post service since the coronavirus pandemic began.

