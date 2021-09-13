Ausgrid leans on Infosys, Microsoft to expand cloud transformation

Ausgrid is set to expand a cloud transformation program that it kicked off in mid-2020 as part of a broader move to become a “digital utility”.

The electricity distributor, which operates infrastructure across the Sydney, Central Coast and Hunter regions of NSW, said it had “deepened” strategic relationships with Infosys and Microsoft to aid the transition.

It flagged a shift to the cloud in regulatory filings back in June 2019, which outlined its ICT strategy through to 2024.

The company indicated at the time that it would adopt “cloud-based solutions as part of our prudent migration away from capital intensive on-premises data centres”.

“Ausgrid currently relies on on-premise data centres,” it said. [pdf]

“The relatively short technical life of these assets requires them to be replaced regularly, making ownership capital intensive.

“Over the FY20-24 period Ausgrid is migrating its core ICT infrastructure to cloud based infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) arrangements.

“As a result of this prudent migration, we will no longer have to own, operate, maintain and replace these assets.

“Instead the cloud will enable Ausgrid to ‘consume’ computer resources, such as data storage and ICT applications, in a similar way to how our customers consume the energy we deliver to their home or business.”

Little detail was offered as to work completed on the migration to date, or how this would expand under the “deepened” vendor relationships.

The vendors said they are “modernising [Ausgrid’s] application landscape and optimising [its] IT infrastructure”.

The work is being “delivered through a phased approach leveraging a cloud management platform combined with managed services.”

“With over 4 million Australians relying on our services every day, it is essential we are maintaining our high standard of reliability and connectivity, as well as delivering on the expectations of Australian communities,” Ausgrid’s acting CIO Nick Crowe said.

“Accelerating our cloud transformation journey in partnership with Infosys and Microsoft allows us to improve the reliability of the network, keep downward pressure on electricity prices and bring new services to market at speed and in a cost-effective manner.”