Ausconnex flicks switch on dark fibre network

By on
Ausconnex flicks switch on dark fibre network

Telcos, data centres targets of Western Sydney network.

Endeavour Energy’s Ausconnex business unit has unveiled a dark fibre network serving Greater Western Sydney, and expects to connect its first customers in the coming months.

It joins a long list of electricity distributors offering telecommunications services, since they all need fibre for their own network operations.

Ausconnex is targeting telecommunications providers and data centre operators, both users of private networks.

“With fibre optic cable already in place, each new customer connection simply involves the installation of a fibre tail at each end to connect to the existing network,” Ausconnex general manager Peter Hanley explained.

This would, for example, let a telco using Endeavour Energy poles for mobile base stations interconnect them without having to bring its own fibre. 

Data centres within the Endeavour Energy footprint will already arrange electrical connections, and will be able to pull dark fibre to the Ausconnex network at the same time.

Hanley said the service targets 99.995% availability, a reasonable service level given that the equipment needed to put data onto the fibre will be owned by the customer.

He added that the network offers “multiple physically discrete backup connection paths”.

There's 1000km of fibre in the Western Sydney launch geography, and Hanley said Ausconnex also has access to 430,000 poles and structures.

The electricity network also covers the Blue Mountains, the Southern Highlands, the Illawarra, and the South Coast.

Hanley added that Ausconnex will also offer electrical services, equipment supply, asset management, and 24x7 support to its telco customers.

The company told iTnews the dark fibre footprint includes the suburbs of Bringelly, Carlingford, Camellia, Casula, Campbelltown, Cawdor, Cattai, Glenorie, Granville, Emu Plains, Kurrajong, Liverpool, Menangle, West Pennant Hills, and Richmond as well as selected parts of the Wollongong CBD.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
dark fibre data centre network networking telco/isp telecommunications

Sponsored Whitepapers

Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access

Events

Most Read Articles

ANZ appoints first-ever chief technology officer

ANZ appoints first-ever chief technology officer
CBA to hire at least 600 more IT engineers in 2022

CBA to hire at least 600 more IT engineers in 2022
Deloitte, SAP win $220m WA Health HR system deal

Deloitte, SAP win $220m WA Health HR system deal
Victoria's Microsoft vaccine system doubles in price to $18m

Victoria's Microsoft vaccine system doubles in price to $18m

Digital Nation

Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?