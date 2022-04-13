Atlassian says 400 customers hit by ongoing outage

By on
Atlassian says 400 customers hit by ongoing outage

Some might wait two weeks for restoration.

The end is in sight for 400 Atlassian users who have been affected by an eight-day outage – but for some customers that end could still be two weeks away.

The outage has affected the company’s OpsGenie, Acces, and Jira Software, Service Management, Work Management and Confluence services.

It’s had a knock-on effect on its Atlassian Developers service – users of that service have been unable to update their account details for five days, because the company’s whole attention has been on overcoming the outage.

Until today, the company has been sparse with its public statement, with a three-Tweet thread attributing the outage to a maintenance script, apologising, and promising that Atlassian was mobilising “hundreds of engineers”.

However, with some customers restored and work proceeding on the rest, the company has at last gone public with a post on LinkedIn.

As well as stating that the outage had affected around 400 customers, the post explained what went wrong: “As part of scheduled maintenance our team ran a script to delete legacy data from a deprecated service. Instead of deleting the data the script erroneously deleted sites, and connected products, users, and third-party apps.”

“This incident was not the result of a cyber attack and there has been no unauthorised access to customer data,” Atlassian said.

The data was backed up, so there was no reported data loss “for customers that have been restored to date.”

The post calls the outage “unacceptable” and says Atlassian is “communicating directly with each customer with full transparency on the length of their outage.”

“We also want to apologize for the lack of comms on the incident. We’ve been focused on getting all the right information directly to impacted customers, and should have shared more externally.”

The company has promised a “more detailed and technical update” later today.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
atlassiancloudconfluencejiraoutagesoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection

Events

Most Read Articles

Defence calls in KPMG for mammoth data uplift

Defence calls in KPMG for mammoth data uplift
ASD to create cyber security hubs in three states

ASD to create cyber security hubs in three states
Mandatory cyber security incident reporting now in force

Mandatory cyber security incident reporting now in force
Victoria to replace wireless myki readers as 3G shutdown nears

Victoria to replace wireless myki readers as 3G shutdown nears

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?