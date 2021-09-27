Asahi Beverages moves into Salesforce consumer goods cloud

Kellie Barnes from Asahi Beverages (Credit: Salesforce)

Aims to improve customer conversations.

Asahi Beverages is using the Salesforce consumer goods cloud to improve its ability to converse with customers outside of a transaction or sale.

Melbourne-based group CIO Kellie Barnes told a Salesforce Industries Summit that the beverage maker’s customers - from “a pub, to your local fish-and-chip shop, to a major retailer” - all had different service needs and “pain points”.

“What we’re trying to do as an organisation is really simplify the backend processes and really dial up our contact model outside of just a transaction which is sales,” she said.

“So our consumer goods cloud and [Salesforce] rebate management [solution], and really taking on a best-in-breed process, is enabling us to focus on our customer pain points and have the right conversation at the right point in time, and ensure that that contact is meaningful from a customer relationship perspective.”

Barnes said Asahi Beverages had joined up with Salesforce so it didn’t have to think about the “technical backbone” for the customer contact platform, and could focus instead on “customer conversation and category growth so everybody wins.”

No information was provided about the status of the project.

Asahi Beverages has a range of popular brands including Schweppes, Cool Ridge, Solo, Cottee’s, Spring Valley, Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Sunkist, Peroni and Frantelle.

It also brews Asahi Super Dry and Mountain Goat branded beers.

