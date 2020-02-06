Apple waives developer program fees for some Australian coders

Including government and education.

Apple has announced that some Australian organisations can now enjoy free access to its Developer Program.

Fees for the program aren't colossal - US$299 a year for enterprises and US$99 for smaller developers.

But Apple has waived the fees in parts of the Americas and Europe for not-for-profit organisations, accredited educational institutions and government entities that distribute only free apps.

Earlier this week, Apple extended the membership fee waiver to Australia, too!

The waiver is not automatic: Apple has created a waiver application here (requires Apple ID) to log on.

iTnews imagines the waiver will act as a small incentive to pay more attention to IoS, although locals already have good reason to develop for the OS given Statcounter's assessment that Apple's mobile platform has 54 percent market share in Australia.

