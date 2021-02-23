Apple users may spend more on non-gaming mobile apps by 2024

By on
Apple users may spend more on non-gaming mobile apps by 2024

Pandemic changes usage habits.

Apple's customers may end up spending more on non-gaming mobile apps by 2024, data analytics firm SensorTower said, as lockdown lifestyles result in users looking beyond games to apps that help with more essential services.

Downloads of business, education, health and fitness apps have seen a sharp spike due to the stay-at-home measures during the health crisis.

During the initial days of the pandemic, users spent more on mobile games in the App Store.

But as lockdowns got extended, upending work life as well as the ways of communication, their attention shifted to photo and video-sharing, dating, video-conferencing and instant messaging apps.

Shares of companies such as Zoom Video Communications and Match Group and other stay-at-home companies soared last year.

SensorTower said consumer spending on mobile apps will reach US$270 billion (A$340 billion) in the next five years globally, a more than three-fold increase when compared with 2020.

Apple customers will outspend their Android counterparts with the App Store expected to generate US$185 billion in global revenue, the data analytics firm said.

Games revenue will continue to take a relatively higher share on Google Play store than the App Store, with a projected 71 percent share from games in 2025 compared to 42 percent on the App Store, data showed.

The data analytics firm expects Europe to become a key market over the next five years, with revenue growth in the continent likely to outpace that in Asia and North America.

Downloads in Europe are expected to grow to 36.9 billion by 2025, compared with 28.4 billion in 2020, while revenue growth is expected to more than double to US$42 billion in the next five years.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
app apple productivity sales services software

Sponsored Whitepapers

The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
10 reasons why businesses need to invest in cloud security training
10 reasons why businesses need to invest in cloud security training
Your guide to application security solutions
Your guide to application security solutions
State of Software Security: Open Source Edition
State of Software Security: Open Source Edition
Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution
Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution

Events

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband switches mobile allegiance from Telstra to Optus

Aussie Broadband switches mobile allegiance from Telstra to Optus
Aussie Broadband brings in NBN users chasing a better experience

Aussie Broadband brings in NBN users chasing a better experience
Bosch, Microsoft join forces to develop vehicle software platform

Bosch, Microsoft join forces to develop vehicle software platform
Optus hit by cellular network outage

Optus hit by cellular network outage
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?