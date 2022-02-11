Apple patches exploited bug in Webkit

By on
Apple patches exploited bug in Webkit

Updates available for iOS, macOS and iPadOS.

Apple has issued security patches for its macOS, iOS and iPadOS that handle a critical vulnerability exploited by unknown threat actors.

The CVE-2022-22620 bug is a use-after-free memory corruption bug in the WebKit rendering engine.

It has been actively exploited through maliciously crafted web content, allowing attackers to run arbitrary code on users' devices.

An anonymous researcher reported the vulnerability to Apple but it is not known who exploited it, and how many victims were attacked.

Apple is yet to provide technical details on the bug, or which platforms have been targeted by exploits.

Apple's operating systems have suffered several serious vulnerabilities lately, some of which appear to have been exploited by unknown attackers.

In January this year, Apple patched a memory corruption bug that was being exploited in the wild.

Prior to that, security researchers detailed how the Israeli spyware vendor NSO Group had taken advantage of unpatched flaws in Apple operating systems to compromise users' devices, at times with deadly consequences for them.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
apple security webkit

Sponsored Whitepapers

Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access

Events

Most Read Articles

ANZ appoints first-ever chief technology officer

ANZ appoints first-ever chief technology officer
CBA to hire at least 600 more IT engineers in 2022

CBA to hire at least 600 more IT engineers in 2022
Deloitte, SAP win $220m WA Health HR system deal

Deloitte, SAP win $220m WA Health HR system deal
Victoria's Microsoft vaccine system doubles in price to $18m

Victoria's Microsoft vaccine system doubles in price to $18m

Digital Nation

The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?