Apple patches exploited bug in Webkit

Apple has issued security patches for its macOS, iOS and iPadOS that handle a critical vulnerability exploited by unknown threat actors.

The CVE-2022-22620 bug is a use-after-free memory corruption bug in the WebKit rendering engine.

It has been actively exploited through maliciously crafted web content, allowing attackers to run arbitrary code on users' devices.

An anonymous researcher reported the vulnerability to Apple but it is not known who exploited it, and how many victims were attacked.

Apple is yet to provide technical details on the bug, or which platforms have been targeted by exploits.

Apple's operating systems have suffered several serious vulnerabilities lately, some of which appear to have been exploited by unknown attackers.

In January this year, Apple patched a memory corruption bug that was being exploited in the wild.

Prior to that, security researchers detailed how the Israeli spyware vendor NSO Group had taken advantage of unpatched flaws in Apple operating systems to compromise users' devices, at times with deadly consequences for them.