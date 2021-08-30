Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Pro have "no sound" problem

Free repair offered for affected devices.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices manufactured between October 2020 and April this year that lose their ability to emit audio will be repaired for free, as part of an Apple extended service program announced by the company over the weekend.

Apple did not say how many devices are affected, but the company has determined that a "very small percentage" of the premium iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices are impacted by the "no sound" issue.

The problem is caused by an unspecified component that could fail on the phones' receiver module, so that users cannot hear any audio.

Owners of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro can take their devices into an Apple authorised service providers, one of the company's retail stories or contact its support staff to arrange for mail-in service.

The extended service covers iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices for two years after the first retail sale of the unit, Apple said.

Apple's iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are not affected by the fault.

