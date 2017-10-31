Apple could drop Qualcomm chips in next year's iPhones, iPads

Amid licensing dispute.

Apple has designed iPhones and iPads that do not contain chips supplied by Qualcomm, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The change would affect iPhones released late in 2018, but Apple could still change course before then, the sources said. They declined to be identified because they were not authorised to discuss the matter with the media.

The dispute stems from a change in supply arrangements under which Qualcomm has stopped providing some software for Apple to test its chips in its iPhone designs, one of the people told Reuters.

The two companies are locked in a multinational legal dispute over the Qualcomm's licensing terms to Apple.

Qualcomm said it is providing fully tested chips to Apple for iPhones.

"We are committed to supporting Apple's new devices consistent with our support of all others in the industry," Qualcomm said in a statement.

Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon said Apple's move is not totally unexpected.

Though Qualcomm has for several years supplied Apple's modems - which help Apple's phones connect to wireless data networks - Intel has provided upward of half of Apple's modem chips for iPhones in recent years, Rasgon said. 

She said it was too early to say definitively whether Apple fully intends to drop Qualcomm next year because Apple can likely make multiple contingency plans for different supplier scenarios.

"Apple is big enough that they want to support multiple paths, they can do that," Rasgon said. "Samsung did this too. A couple of years ago, Samsung designed Qualcomm out, but Qualcomm didn't even know until it was close to time to ship" Samsung's phones.

