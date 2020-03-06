ANZ’s Michelle Dobson named young leader of the year

ANZ Banking Group’s Michelle Dobson has the iTnews Benchmark Award for young leader for her work as technology area lead (head of technology) for the bank’s Cloud Business Office.

Rising through the ranks from her first job at ANZ as a bank teller, Dobson has used her firsthand knowledge of the bank’s customers and frontline staff to inform the outcomes of her projects.

Dobson’s work with the larger technology division has helped it meet its budget forecasts achieving savings worth tens of millions of dollars across multiple areas, including through the review and negotiation of significant commercial deals.

She’s also taken on a leadership role developing talent for ANZ, and that includes leading a women in cloud group that aims to encourage cloudy careers.

“We have noticed it is hard to find cloud skills in the industry – for us and others. If we can drive more talent it helps everyone.”

Winners were announced at the iTnews Benchmark Awards 2020 gala dinner held at KPMG’s Sydney Office in Barangaroo.