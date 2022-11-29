ANZ taps Kmart for new head of cloud platforms

By on
ANZ taps Kmart for new head of cloud platforms
Sam Hallawell.
LinkedIn

Names replacement for Samantha Davies, who left for Telstra last month.

ANZ Banking Group has tapped Kmart’s head of platforms and data Sam Hallawell as its new head of cloud platforms.

Hallawell replaces Samantha Davies, who left ANZ for Telstra last month.

Hallawell, who was at Kmart for two years, announced his appointment as head of cloud platforms on Linkedin last night.

“Cloud adoption is a strategic corporate objective for ANZ and developing this capability further is critical for its success in the future,” Hallawell wrote.

“I’m delighted to continue my work with important partners such as AWS and Google to make business transformation, security and efficiency a reality for one of the most important FIs [financial institutions] in Australia.”

ANZ group executive, technology Gerard Florian told iTnews in May that the bank had been recruiting leaders experienced in cloud migration for the past couple of years, to support its plan to uplift “the majority” of its IT and application estate into the cloud within the next “three to five years.” 

In a statement to iTnews, Kmart Group chief information officer Brad Blyth thanked Hallawell "for his contribution at Kmart Group".

“Our head of platform engineering role is a critical part of our technology strategy and [we] will be looking to recruit globally in the new year,” Blyth added.

Hallawell joined Kmart to support the retailer's migration to AWS in 2020. This included establishing a cloud architecture team, developing cloud operations and security and implementing best practices governance.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
anzcloudkmartretailitsam hallawelltraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour

Events

Most Read Articles

Defence starts search for CIO

Defence starts search for CIO
James Cook University streamlines its IT operating model

James Cook University streamlines its IT operating model
Zurich Australia finds new CIO

Zurich Australia finds new CIO
RBA refreshes career paths for its technology team

RBA refreshes career paths for its technology team

Digital Nation

How storage impacts the way organisations use data: Seagate CIO
How storage impacts the way organisations use data: Seagate CIO
Case Study: International SOS unlocks microservices with identity management
Case Study: International SOS unlocks microservices with identity management
Case study: How the Australian Red Cross set up a telethon in four days
Case study: How the Australian Red Cross set up a telethon in four days
COVER STORY: FTX collapse could eclipse Enron
COVER STORY: FTX collapse could eclipse Enron
COVER STORY: Digital transformation versus digital optimisation
COVER STORY: Digital transformation versus digital optimisation

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?