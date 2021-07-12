ANZ retail and commercial CIO Nicole Pelchen to leave

By on
ANZ retail and commercial CIO Nicole Pelchen to leave

Appointed to ASX-listed Link Group.

ANZ Banking Group’s retail and commercial CIO Nicole Pelchen is set to leave the bank and join ASX-listed financial services firm Link Group in October.

Link Group said in a statement that Pelchen would join as its chief technology officer on October 4, based in Melbourne, following “an extensive global executive search process.”

Pelchen has been responsible for technology in ANZ’s Australian retail and commercial division since the start of 2018.

She has also previously held a number of other roles at ANZ, and is also a longtime former IBM executive for strategic sourcing, where she worked on contracts including with NAB.

As a divisional CIO at ANZ, Pelchen oversaw “digital, data, and automation programs including its digital channels, retail and commercial distribution networks, origination and servicing platform, core banking, and contact centre and operations services across Austalia, China, and India,” according to a statement.

“In her new role at Link Group, Pelchen will be leading teams that support, maintain and deliver Link Group’s systems and platforms both on behalf of the company and behalf of clients,” the company said.

“Link Group spends more than $250 million each year on its systems and technology to offer leading capability, security and functionality across all of its financial ownership administration and user engagement solutions, on behalf of its clients.”

Pelchen said she looked forward to leading Link Group’s “digital and data strategy to provide our investors, members and clients with increasingly innovative technology enabled solutions.” 

An ANZ spokesperson has been contacted for additional comment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
anz anz banking group cio commercial cto finance link group nicole pelchen retail training & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Find unhappy users before they complain
Find unhappy users before they complain
How to reduce the risk of phishing and ransomware
How to reduce the risk of phishing and ransomware
Prevent fraud and phishing attacks with DMARC
Prevent fraud and phishing attacks with DMARC
Security awareness training strategies for account takeover protection
Security awareness training strategies for account takeover protection

Events

Most Read Articles

Telstra and TPG restack mobile spectrum in Australian first

Telstra and TPG restack mobile spectrum in Australian first
Westpac makes headway on self-healing infrastructure capabilities

Westpac makes headway on self-healing infrastructure capabilities
NSW Education department hit by cyber attack

NSW Education department hit by cyber attack
TPG Telecom launches 5G standalone service

TPG Telecom launches 5G standalone service

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?