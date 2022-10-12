ANZ extends use of Knosys software

By on
ANZ extends use of Knosys software

Covers upgrades.

ANZ Banking Group has again extended its use of knowledge management software made by Melbourne's Knosys, for another three years.

The bank's use case for the Knowledge IQ product has never really been explained, though a mid-2020 filing [pdf] coinciding with the migration of New Zealand-based users to a standalone version of the software suggested usage is widespread within the bank, with at about 6000 people in ANZ's New Zealand operations alone.

An ANZ spokesperson contacted by iTnews declined to comment further on the extension.

The contract extension announced this week is for Australia and covers a series of upgrades.

The bank's last agreement with Knosys is from around mid-2018, and itself was a contract extension.

In general commentary, Knosys managing director John Thompson said the company's product could "enable employees and customers to find relevant information more quickly, either through call centres or through digital channels such as websites and chatbots."

Outside of ANZ, Knosys' customer base includes Optus, Office of Public Prosecutions Victoria and Service SA.

Knosys was recently awarded a two-year contract extension with Optus for further use of Knowledge IQ.

