ANZ enters beta for digital home loans

By on
ANZ enters beta for digital home loans

Plans MVP launch in second half of 2023.

ANZ Banking Group has started internal beta testing of a digital home loan proposition, ahead of a planned launch in the second half of 2023.

The bank kicked off the internal beta test this week, allowing staff with existing home loans to apply for refinancing via the ANZ Plus app.

It intends to progressively expand the number of loan types it supports over time.

Managing director for ANZx design and delivery Peter Dalton said the beta followed a series of alpha releases and is intended to “really make sure the proposition is robust”.

“The beta testing phase is to test the end-to-end proposition with real customers … real home loans, real data, real exceptions," he said.

“We'll monitor the platforms and the experience and what customers see and we'll finetune it.

“We'll [also] continue to add features over the next few months and into next year."

Subject to customer feedback, the plan is to launch the capability as a "minimum viable proposition" in the second half of 2023.

The bank demonstrated the beta release and indicated considerable time had been spent on streamlining the end-to-end experience, including the questions asked of applicants.

There is human support “to help at every step of the way" if customers require it, Dalton said.

"This is not 'digital only'," he said. "It's digital and automated with human assistance if the customer would like it."

Dalton said while the bank’s first priority is on refinancing variable loans, other loan types would be added over time.

The bank also plans to offer the digital home loan capabilities via its broker channel in the future as well.

"The first proposition doesn't have the brokers in it," Dalton said. "We're doing it for ourselves or our own channels."

The digital home loan process also integrates with PEXA, a digital property settlement system.

ANZ digital home loans have been in the works at the bank since the launch of the ANZ Plus retail banking platform and app in March this year.

ANZ Plus is attracting around “2000 customers a day”, Dalton said, and has surpassed 100,000 in total.

Dalton saw ANZ as being well positioned in the digital home loan market despite competition from other financial institutions.

"We already know that nearly 30 percent of Australians start home loan applications online and digitally but almost none finish them digitally, from the information that we can see," he said.

“We think this is where the industry is going: data-led home loans that are fully digital.

"You can see it with everyone else dabbling in this space as well, so we are going as fast as we can."

Dalton said ANZ is hoping to secure "20 or 30 percent of the [addressable] market within the first 12 months" of public launch.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
anzanz plusanzxcloudfinancefinanceitsoftwaretransformation

Sponsored Whitepapers

Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour

Events

Most Read Articles

CBA opens third tech hub

CBA opens third tech hub
ANZ lets businesses create single-use virtual credit cards

ANZ lets businesses create single-use virtual credit cards
NAB unveils its next technology strategy

NAB unveils its next technology strategy
RBA goes public with payments outage post-incident report

RBA goes public with payments outage post-incident report

Digital Nation

Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: Lifeline Australia streamlines its backend processes
Case study: Lifeline Australia streamlines its backend processes
COVER STORY: The market (and other) forces behind the rise of sovereign cloud
COVER STORY: The market (and other) forces behind the rise of sovereign cloud
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case Study: Resilient Lismore manages volunteers for flood relief
Case Study: Resilient Lismore manages volunteers for flood relief

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?