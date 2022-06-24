ANZ data and automation group executive Emma Gray to leave

By on
ANZ data and automation group executive Emma Gray to leave
Emma Gray.

After over five years at the bank.

ANZ's inaugural chief data officer - and current data and automation group executive - Emma Gray has resigned, and will leave the bank in August.

Gray first joined in 2017 as the first-ever chief data officer, holding the role for three years, before going on to lead ANZ’s work in automation and more recently in operations transformation.

"During more than five years at ANZ, Gray played an important role in the establishment of data management expertise during a crucial period with the introduction and expansion of comprehensive credit reporting, open banking and other changes across the industry," the bank said in a statement.

Gray’s core data responsibilities will now fall to Michelle Pinheiro in a new role as chief risk officer for data and technology, reporting to group chief risk officer Kevin Corbally.

Pinheiro is currently head of enterprise data governance and stepped into an acting global chief data officer role in October 2021.

ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott praised Gray as “an outstanding leader” and said the bank was “disappointed to lose someone of her calibre”.

“Emma can be proud of the contribution she has made preparing the bank for the future and building a team of highly credentialed data experts," he said.

“I know Emma will spend the next few months prioritising spending time with family overseas and contemplating her next chapter."

Gray said she had “really enjoyed" her time at ANZ.

“I’m extremely proud of the amazing team I have built, setting ANZ up for ongoing transformation," she said.

Prior to ANZ, Gray spent close to four years with Woolworths, initially as its strategy general manager before taking the role of chief loyalty and data officer.

Gray was a Bain & Company partner for just over 14 years.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
anzautomationciodatafinancefinanceittraining & developmentwoolworths

Sponsored Whitepapers

Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership

Events

Most Read Articles

SA Police ignores Adelaide council plea for facial recognition ban on CCTV

SA Police ignores Adelaide council plea for facial recognition ban on CCTV
Service NSW hits digital services goal two years early

Service NSW hits digital services goal two years early
Border Force searched more than 40,000 devices in five years

Border Force searched more than 40,000 devices in five years
NBN Co says TPG tie-up could help Telstra sidestep spectrum limits

NBN Co says TPG tie-up could help Telstra sidestep spectrum limits

Digital Nation

IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
The security threat of quantum computing
The security threat of quantum computing
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?