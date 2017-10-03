ANZ Bank buys Aussie data science startup

By on
ANZ Bank buys Aussie data science startup

Predicts property prices.

ANZ Bank has snapped up an Australian data science startup whose algorithm is said to predict property prices to within five percent of their selling value.

The bank said today that REALas would continue to operate independently albeit as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the bank.

No figure for the buyout was disclosed.

REALas CEO Josh Rowe said that becoming part of ANZ would afford the company more resources to fend off better-financed rivals.

“The problem we were targeting was that customers didn’t understand what residential properties would really sell for,” Rowe said in a video published by ANZ’s BlueNotes blog.

“We realised that information wasn’t being provided by anyone else in a reliable fashion.

“We also realised quite early on that others went to replicate us. The challenge was they just happened to be larger than us” and were backed by bigger budgets, Rowe said.

REALas said on its website that its primary tool is a “proprietary algorithm developed with RMIT University, property buyers and real estate experts”.

It taps both historic and crowdsourced data, although no further details were provided.

ANZ’s customer experience and digital channels managing director Peter Dalton said the tool would continue to operate as an “online resource to help navigate the Australian property market”.

“[We’re also] looking at how we might incorporate some of their features into ANZ’s products and services in the future,” Dalton said.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
anz bank data science finance financeit realas software startup

Most Read Articles

NBN inquiry demands drastic refocus of broadband project

NBN inquiry demands drastic refocus of broadband project
Microsoft Australia to hike some Office 365 prices

Microsoft Australia to hike some Office 365 prices
CBA set to cut 170 IT workers

CBA set to cut 170 IT workers
NBN Co wants users to leave their legacy services faster

NBN Co wants users to leave their legacy services faster
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

The 5G Business Potential &#8211; Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
The 5G Business Potential – Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
Solving IT complexity
Solving IT complexity
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?