AMP Bank chases digital lending uplift with 86 400 leader

AMP Bank has appointed 86 400's head of lending Melissa Christy as its new head of lending operations and client assist.

Christy most recently designed and managed the digital mortgage business for four years at neobank 86 400 - which was acquired by NAB last year.

AMP Bank said Christy would help strengthen its home loan proposition by moving in the direction of "automated, digital self-service".

Under AMP chief executive Alexis George, the broader AMP organisation is taking a digital-first approach to its operations, and is promising to "elevate" its technology strategy to make the company "more IT-like".

“Strengthening our technology offer for both customers and brokers is a pillar of our strategy and Melissa’s proven technology expertise will be invaluable,” AMP Bank’s director of home lending Michael Christofides said in a statement.

“[She] will be able to build on the significant progress we’ve already made, with our simplified bank platform architecture and modernised core system delivering around 35 percent improvement in productivity and 70 percent increase in home loan origination.”

Christofides added Christy is “passionate about making a difference in the mortgage industry” and “helping our customers with one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives.”

Before her time at 86 400, Christy was senior product manager for home loans at Virgin Money Australia from 2013 to 2018, taking on a similar responsibilities of developing and launching the home loan business.

Christy also spent just under a year with Teachers Mutual Bank and over four years at St George Bank in senior managerial roles.