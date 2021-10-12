Amazon to take team-wise approach on remote work policy

By on
Amazon to take team-wise approach on remote work policy

Will let individual teams decide.

Amazon.com will let individual teams decide for how many days corporate employees would be expected to work from office in a week, CEO Andy Jassy said in a message to employees.

Earlier, Amazon's policy required for employees to return to office from January 3 for at least three days a week.

In his message that was posted on Amazon's blog, Jassy said the company's corporate employees will be permitted to work up to four weeks per year fully remotely from any location within the country of employment.

Amazon, one of the largest private employers in the Unites States, would also require its employees to be close enough to their teams to be able to make it to meetings at a day's notice.

The company, which started on-site vaccinations for its frontline employees in the United States in March, has taken to a flexible approach to reopening like tech peer Microsoft, which said it would take a site-by-site approach to US office reopenings.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
amazon policy remote strategy wfh work

Sponsored Whitepapers

Innovate faster. Why accelerating change is a CIO's biggest challenge.
Innovate faster. Why accelerating change is a CIO's biggest challenge.
Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide
Tomago Aluminium improves SAP environment performance, security with Red Hat and IBM
Tomago Aluminium improves SAP environment performance, security with Red Hat and IBM

Most Read Articles

Australia Post trials running post office processes on a smartphone

Australia Post trials running post office processes on a smartphone
Govt certifies first four 'strategic' cloud providers

Govt certifies first four 'strategic' cloud providers
Microsoft confirms Outlook.com outage

Microsoft confirms Outlook.com outage
CBA spins up three 'execution factories' for cloud migration

CBA spins up three 'execution factories' for cloud migration

Digital Nation

Digital driving down electricity and gas costs says Lendlease Co-CIO
Digital driving down electricity and gas costs says Lendlease Co-CIO
Next generation of Digital Giants growing faster than the originals: Ray Wang
Next generation of Digital Giants growing faster than the originals: Ray Wang
Digital leaders master collaboration, reskilling and culture: Didier Bonnet
Digital leaders master collaboration, reskilling and culture: Didier Bonnet
HR platform consolidation unlocks the value of data at Aurecon
HR platform consolidation unlocks the value of data at Aurecon
COVER STORY: Data centre sustainability scrutiny puts emissions in the spotlight
COVER STORY: Data centre sustainability scrutiny puts emissions in the spotlight

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?