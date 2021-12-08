Amazon cloud outage hits major websites, streaming apps

Amazon cloud outage hits major websites, streaming apps

Occurred in US-EAST-1 region.

A major outage disrupted Amazon's cloud services in the United States, temporarily knocking out streaming platforms Netflix and Disney+, Robinhood, a wide range of apps and Amazon.com's e-commerce website as consumers shopped ahead of Christmas.

"Many services have already recovered, however we are working towards full recovery across services," Amazon said on its status dashboard.

Amazon's Ring security cameras, mobile banking app Chime and robot vacuum cleaner maker iRobot, that use Amazon Web Services (AWS), reported issues according to their social media pages.

Trading app Robinhood and Walt Disney's streaming service Disney+ and Netflix were also down, according to Downdetector.com.

"Netflix which runs nearly all of its infrastructure on AWS appears to have lost 26 percent of its traffic," Doug Madory, head of internet analysis at analytics firm Kentik, said.

Amazon said the outage was related to network devices and linked to APIs served out of its US-EAST-1 region.

Users began reporting issues around 4.30am AEDST on Wednesday and the outage might have affected a larger number of users.

Amazon has experienced 27 outages over the past 12 months related to its services, according to web tool reviewing website ToolTester.

In June, websites including Reddit, Amazon, CNN, PayPal, Spotify, Al Jazeera Media Network and the New York Times were hit by a widespread hour-long outage linked to US-based content delivery network provider Fastly.

