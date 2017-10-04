All three billion Yahoo users affected by 2013 mega hack

By on
All three billion Yahoo users affected by 2013 mega hack

Revised estimate triples amount of victims.

Yahoo's infamous 2013 hack was three times bigger than initially thought, affecting all three billion of its users, according to an external forensic analysis.

The analysis revised the number of users affected up from the one billion revealed in December last year to three billion.

Yahoo was bought by Verizon for $4.5 billion earlier this year, and is now part of the telco's Oath subsidiary.

Verizon said that while the sharply increased number of affected users isn't "a new security issue", Yahoo is emailing to advise the additionally hacked customers to alert them.

Affected users are required to change their passwords, and their security questions to reset login credentials have been invalidated and have to be renewed.

Yahoo believes the information stolen amounted to phone numbers, dates of birth, hashed passwords, and encrypted and clear-text security questions, and the answers to them.

"The investigation indicates that the user account information that was stolen did not include passwords in clear text, payment card data, or bank account information," Verizon said.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
oath security verizon yahoo

Most Read Articles

NBN inquiry demands drastic refocus of broadband project

NBN inquiry demands drastic refocus of broadband project
Microsoft Australia to hike some Office 365 prices

Microsoft Australia to hike some Office 365 prices
Telstra's 20-year USO deal savaged by auditor

Telstra's 20-year USO deal savaged by auditor
Microsoft to release Office 2019 next year

Microsoft to release Office 2019 next year
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

The 5G Business Potential &#8211; Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
The 5G Business Potential – Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
Solving IT complexity
Solving IT complexity
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?