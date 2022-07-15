Alibaba execs summoned in Chinese citizen data theft probe

Alibaba execs summoned in Chinese citizen data theft probe

Shanghai authorities step up investigation.

Executives from Alibaba's cloud division have been summoned by Shanghai authorities in connection with a theft of police data on Chinese citizens, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The data breach was exposed earlier this month when a hacker claimed to have procured a trove of personal information from the Shanghai police on 1 billion Chinese citizens - one of the biggest data breaches in history.

Based on scans of the police database, cyber security researchers concluded that the stolen data of nearly 1 billion Chinese citizens was hosted on Alibaba's cloud platform, according to the report.

Wired has reported that "the database itself was secure, but that a management dashboard was publicly accessible from the open internet, allowing anyone with basic technical skills to grab the information without needing a password."

Alibaba did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Since the theft was discovered, Alibaba has temporarily disabled all access to the breached database and launched an inspection, the report said.

