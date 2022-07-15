Alibaba execs summoned in Chinese citizen data theft probe

Executives from Alibaba's cloud division have been summoned by Shanghai authorities in connection with a theft of police data on Chinese citizens, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The data breach was exposed earlier this month when a hacker claimed to have procured a trove of personal information from the Shanghai police on 1 billion Chinese citizens - one of the biggest data breaches in history.

Based on scans of the police database, cyber security researchers concluded that the stolen data of nearly 1 billion Chinese citizens was hosted on Alibaba's cloud platform, according to the report.

Wired has reported that "the database itself was secure, but that a management dashboard was publicly accessible from the open internet, allowing anyone with basic technical skills to grab the information without needing a password."

Alibaba did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Since the theft was discovered, Alibaba has temporarily disabled all access to the breached database and launched an inspection, the report said.