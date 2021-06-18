Akamai routing error caused widespread outages

By on
Akamai routing error caused widespread outages

Around 500 customers affected.

Akamai has apologised for the routing error within the company's Prolexic distributed denial-of-service mitigation platform that saw users in Australia and New Zealand unable to access bank accounts and other services over the internet yesterday.

The issue affected around 500 customers who are on the Prolexic Routed version 3.0 service, and started at 2.20pm AEST.

"A routing table value used by this particular service was inadvertently exceeded," Akamai wrote in its brief post-mortem of the outage.

"The effect was an unanticipated disruption of service."

Akamai added that the error was not caused by a cyber attack or system update.

Major bank web sites and mobile apps were inaccessible during the outage.

This included the Commonwealth Bank and its New Zealand subsidiary ASB, ANZ, Westpac, St George, ME Bank, and Macquarie Bank.

Virgin Australia and US airlines like Southwest and American Airlines also experienced service disruption, as did Australia Post.

Akamai said it was able to re-route many of the 500 affected customers automatically to restore service for them.

However, an unspecified number of customers had to be manually re-routed by Akamai.

Service was restored by 8.47 pm for all Prolexic Routed 3.0 customers.

Akamai has apologised for the outage, and said it would work on ensuring that every customer is automatically re-routed in the future in case there's another outage.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
akamai bgp commbank networking prolexic routing

Sponsored Whitepapers

7 guidelines to deliver tangible results quickly
7 guidelines to deliver tangible results quickly
Power your firm's intelligent digital workplace with digital document processes
Power your firm's intelligent digital workplace with digital document processes
Give your employees a positive UX
Give your employees a positive UX
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services

Events

Most Read Articles

Major banks' online services, airline systems go down

Major banks' online services, airline systems go down
NBN Co says 5G competition is challenging its monopoly status

NBN Co says 5G competition is challenging its monopoly status
AFP told to end over-reliance on network drives

AFP told to end over-reliance on network drives
Govt to mandate Essential Eight cyber security controls

Govt to mandate Essential Eight cyber security controls

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?