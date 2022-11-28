Airservices in the market for high-level consulting

Design of its operations centre and more.

Airservices Australia is looking for a consultant to oversee its huge tech work program.

The agency last month went to market for one part of its refresh, the replacement of its Melbourne and Brisbane technical operations centres with a single integrated service operations centre (ISOC).

In a tender published at the end of October, Airservices explained that with several other processes also in train, it wants a “core and common approach to service management”.

“In lieu of a centrally led approach to service management, major programs are currently developing potentially bespoke approaches to the design, transition and support of several significant technologies/platforms”, the tender stated.

Those projects include an enterprise network modernisation project to support the joint Airservices/Defence air traffic management environment; the ongoing civil military air traffic management system project from Thales, which is about to transition to its second version; the future support model project; and the backoffice enabling service transition (BEST), which sets out to “digitise and uplift certain backoffice functions to be managed as-a-service”.

Without a common approach to service management, the tender said, the organisation risks having a disjointed customer experience, lowering its operational efficiency. 

The current approach, the tender said, is also “reinforcing legacy technology debt through continued reliance on aged support platforms.”

Whoever wins the tender will also be taking over the ISOC design and delivery.

