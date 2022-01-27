AGL partners with fintech Plenti

By on
AGL partners with fintech Plenti

'Buy now pay later' for renewable energy systems.

AGL has partnered with fintech Plenti to offer customers an easier way to purchase renewable energy products.

The Plenti technology platform offers customers personal loans to invest in renewable and sustainable home energy solutions.

AGL will use Plenti to offer customers the option of an interest free payment plan for renewable products like residential solar batteries and solar battery bundles.

The company characterised the arrangement as a kind of 'buy now pay later' finance solution in social media posts.

"We expect strong customer uptake of the finance offer to help manage the purchase of a solar batteries and battery bundles," an AGL spokesperson told iTnews.

"AGL customers often select a finance option when installing renewables, and according to research by Plenti, applications for finance on solar batteries have increased by 80 percent in the last six months."

The offer will be available for the AGL’s solar battery bundles and solar battery products from February 2022.

More AGL customers are expected to access renewable products for their homes under the agreement.  

AGL chief customer officer Christine Corbett said the offer will provide “customers with more options as in the long run many consumers who invest in renewable products return savings through reduced household energy bills”.

“We want to put power into the hands of our customers and provide more flexibility, affordability and choice when it comes to their energy solutions,” Corbett said.

Corbett added the initial plan will offer “finance of up to $30,000 and flexible repayment terms” across the brand's residential solar batteries and solar battery bundles.

“By enabling customers to purchase these renewable products, they’re then able to take part in our virtual power plant (VPP), a network of connected solar batteries where energy is stored to support the electricity system," Corbett said.

“Customers that join and contribute to our VPP may be eligible for a sign-on bonus or ongoing bill credits for allowing AGL to access power stored by their batteries, usually during times of peak electricity demand."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
agl bnpl energy fintech infrastructure plenti solar power strategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant

Events

Most Read Articles

Intel orders ASML system for well over $470 million

Intel orders ASML system for well over $470 million
Kmart Group lands new head of cyber security

Kmart Group lands new head of cyber security
NSW Justice takes charge of massive government ERP consolidation

NSW Justice takes charge of massive government ERP consolidation
Accenture wins $163m deal for single NSW gov ERP system

Accenture wins $163m deal for single NSW gov ERP system

Digital Nation

Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?