AGL creates a new home for innovation

AGL is re-homing its innovation functions into a new testbed environment it is calling ‘AGL Next’.

The utility said in a statement that AGL Next is where it will “develop, test and pilot new ideas and programs across energy, telecommunications and beyond.”

“AGL Next is our home of innovation, powered by AGL’s expertise - allowing us to collaborate, explore, experiment and test ideas,” executive general manager of future business and technology John Chambers said.

“AGL Next brings together our AGL teams, partners and customers to develop answers to big questions about how we can create a better future for our customers and the communities in which we live and work.

“Through this process we will leverage external networks and investments to explore opportunities and new solutions that are truly customer-centric and support our growth strategy.”

AGL said initial opportunities to be worked on at AGL Next include “the use of EVs [electric vehicles], start-up partnerships and investments and explorations of other customer problems.

Jeremy Brook, an ‘entrepreneur in residence’ at AGL, said in a LinkedIn post that “innovation isn't an end-state but an ongoing transition that embraces past strengths and capabilities with novel solutions achieved through creativity, collaboration and partnering with both partners and customers.”

“Here's to AGL Next getting us a step or two closer to that transition,” he said.

Further comment was being sought at the time of publication on what existing functions or capabilities are now consolidated under AGL Next.