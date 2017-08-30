Agencies must 'wear the risk' of outsourcing: MacGibbon

By on
Agencies must 'wear the risk' of outsourcing: MacGibbon

In shift to the cloud.

The Prime Minister’s top cyber security advisor has warned government agencies that they cannot outsource risk in the same way as infrastructure and services, following a series of high-profile failures involving service providers.

Speaking at the Amazon Web Services public sector forum in Canberra today, Alastair MacGibbon said while cloud computing offered reduced risks over legacy systems as well as the potential for improved compliance, agencies are still expected to shoulder the risk. 

“It is the responsibility of the agency to wear the risk associated with their operations - you cannot outsource risk,” he said.

“That means while you might outsource infrastructure and services, you own the risk associated with doing that, so you must make sure that you deal with those issues.”

The warning follows two high-profile failures involving service providers: last year's eCensus bungle and the ATO's storage network collapse early this year.

In both instances, the service providers were lambasted for their failings, but both the agencies involved were also criticised for relying too heavily on their technology partners.

Government's view of risk changing

MacGibbon pointed to three “points of inflection” - the Census fail, foreign cyber attacks influencing the outcome of last year’s US election, and the WannaCry ransomware attack - as having radically shifted how the government views risk and cyber security since its cyber security strategy was released last year.

“Those three points of inflection have radically and dramatically increased the amount of political pressure upon us to deliver better cyber security for the Commonwealth and for the nation,” he said.

MacGibbon said the Census debacle was particularly significant because it “brought into question the digital service delivery of government”.

It meant the government had to “go back and start asking ourselves questions on the way in which we do IT, the way in which we gather data, the way in which we use that data, and deliver our services to the public”.

He also implored agencies to invest in migrating legacy apps to cloud platforms avoid “a Jenga game where we are just adding layer upon layer, building legacy app upon legacy app, legacy system upon legacy system”.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
alastair macgibbon cloud cyber security governmentit strategy

Most Read Articles

Photos: Inside Telstra's Sydney security operations centre

Photos: Inside Telstra's Sydney security operations centre
Massive spambot captures 711 million email addresses

Massive spambot captures 711 million email addresses
Aussie internet pain after Asian subsea cables cut

Aussie internet pain after Asian subsea cables cut
Former NSW uni IT manager pleads guilty to fraud

Former NSW uni IT manager pleads guilty to fraud
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?