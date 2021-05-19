AFP to train 12 more dogs to sniff out hidden USB drives, SIMs

By on
AFP to train 12 more dogs to sniff out hidden USB drives, SIMs

Program gets $5.7m boost.

The Australian Federal Police is using specially-trained ‘technology detection dogs’ to sniff out USB drives, SIMs and devices when executing search warrants or examining crime scenes.

The agency said in social media posts that the capability was “a first for Australian law enforcement”.

“Given their size, you can imagine how easily [USBs and SIMs] can be hidden from police to conceal evidence,” the AFP said.

“Since 2019, our three AFP technology detection dogs have located more than 120 devices during search warrants. 

“Over the next three years, at least 12 more dogs will be trained and deployed across the country.”

The police said the dogs would boost its ability to “collect vital digital evidence” and bring to justice those who commit crimes.

A video posted online shows a dog positively identifying a stick vacuum cleaner as the source of a hidden iPhone handset.

Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews said on Twitter yesterday afternoon that the program is the beneficiary of a $5.7 million budget boost.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
afp detection dog hardware iphone police program sim technology usb

Sponsored Whitepapers

Give your employees a positive UX
Give your employees a positive UX
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Transform your data centre with Oracle Dedicated Region
Transform your data centre with Oracle Dedicated Region
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Is the technology refresh dead?
Is the technology refresh dead?

Events

Most Read Articles

Microsoft Outlook hit by worldwide 'email visibility issues'

Microsoft Outlook hit by worldwide 'email visibility issues'
Salesforce cloud services go down worldwide

Salesforce cloud services go down worldwide
NBN Co pushes back HFC sales restart as workforce system bugs bite

NBN Co pushes back HFC sales restart as workforce system bugs bite
Service NSW told to tighten access controls after system misuse

Service NSW told to tighten access controls after system misuse

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?