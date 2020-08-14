ACT school students caught up in spam email storm

ACT public school students are being spammed en masse after some email accounts were reportedly compromised, and a reply-all “email storm” ensued.

The spam campaign emerged on Friday afternoon with an undisclosed number of students receiving dozens of emails.

iTnews understands some of the emails link to lewd websites and Instagram accounts, while other messages tried to solicit inappropriate images.

One concerned parent, who is also an IT consultant, told iTnews that some student email accounts appeared to have been compromised, either through phishing or brute force.

He said these accounts, possibly suffering from weak credentials and the lack of two-factor authentication, were then used to spam internal mailing lists.

The ACT Education Directorate, who are aware of the incident, have been contacted for comment.

More to come



