ACCC wants digital platform consumer protection laws

By on
ACCC wants digital platform consumer protection laws

More effort needed to combat scams.

Digital platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Amazon and TikTok need to be subjected by law to mandatory dispute resolution, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has said.

As part of its ongoing digital platforms inquiry, the competition regulator also calls for stronger requirements for combatting scams, harmful apps, and fake reviews.

The federal government has welcomed the report and said it is "considering the ACCC's recommendations". It has promised a public consultation.

Released today, the fifth interim report of the inquiry [pdf] proposes mandatory platform-specific codes of conduct “to protect and promote competition”, the ACCC said in a statement announcing the report.

“Our analysis has identified concerning consumer and competition harms across a range of digital platform services that are widespread, entrenched, and systemic,” ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said.

“The critical positions that digital platforms hold, as ‘gatekeepers’ or ‘intermediaries’ between businesses and consumers, mean they have a broad influence across the economy, making the reforms we are recommending crucial and necessary for all Australians.”

To counter scams, harmful apps and fake reviews, the ACCC wants legislation to require platforms to have user-friendly reporting processes.

They would be required to “report on scams, harmful apps and fake reviews on their services, and the measures taken to address them”, the regulator said.

Platforms would be required to verify business users like advertisers, app developers and merchants; and their review verification processes should be public.

The ACCC also proposes a digital platform ombudsman scheme to support users’ access to dispute resolution.

Codes of conduct

In addition to existing competition laws, the regulator wants a regime to “address address anti-competitive conduct, unfair treatment of business users, and barriers to entry and expansion by potential rivals."

“We are calling for service-specific codes of conduct that apply to designated digital platforms,” Cass-Gottlieb said.

“This would ensure the obligations are appropriately targeted to particular competition issues present in specified digital platform services, allow consultation with stakeholders, and provide the flexibility to address emerging and new forms of harmful conduct.”

The codes of conduct would target the long-standing business complaints that digital platforms engage in self-preferencing, tying (making one service dependent on subscribing to another), and “exclusive pre-installation arrangements”.

The codes would also “ensure fair treatment of business users”, the ACCC said, and would improve “switching, interoperability and transparency”.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
acccamazonfacebookinstagrammetastrategytiktoktwitter

Sponsored Whitepapers

Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour

Events

Most Read Articles

Service NSW CEO Damon Rees steps down

Service NSW CEO Damon Rees steps down
Westpac focused on simplification and digital

Westpac focused on simplification and digital
Sydney Water uplifts data stack for real-time decisions

Sydney Water uplifts data stack for real-time decisions
Australian central bank digital currency clocks up 140 possible use cases

Australian central bank digital currency clocks up 140 possible use cases

Digital Nation

Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?