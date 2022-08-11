ACCC greenlights Google's buy of Mandiant

By on
ACCC greenlights Google's buy of Mandiant

Finds no competition risk.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has halted its investigation into the $7.8 billion acquisition of security vendor Mandiant by Google.

“Our investigation concluded that Google and Mandiant are not competitors in the supply of cybersecurity products and that this acquisition was not likely to substantially lessen competition,” ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said.

As a result, the ACCC will not oppose the deal and brought forward the announcement of the provisional decision from September 15 to today.

The ACCC announced its review into the Mandiant purchase on June 24.

Submissions on views as to whether the proposed acquisition would "impact competition in markets for the supply of 'cloud services' in which Google is an active competitor through it's Google Cloud brand" closed on July 18.

Prior to the ACCC's investigation, the United States department of justice had opened an inquiry into the Google-Mandiant deal which was announced on March 7.

Having sought the views of customers and Google and Mandiant competitors, the ACCC said it had found that there are a number of alternative suppliers of cyber security and cloud platform products.

“We found the acquisition was unlikely to give Google the incentive and ability to foreclose competitors in cloud platform or cybersecurity services due to the existence of alternative suppliers,” Cass-Gottlieb said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
accccompetitioncyber securitygooglemandiantsecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see

Events

Most Read Articles

Australian court finds insurer not liable for ransomware clean-up costs

Australian court finds insurer not liable for ransomware clean-up costs
NSW Police dumps Bezos-backed Mark43 from core systems overhaul

NSW Police dumps Bezos-backed Mark43 from core systems overhaul
Telstra deregisters 900MHz sites &#8220;hindering&#8221; Optus 5G rollout

Telstra deregisters 900MHz sites “hindering” Optus 5G rollout
ADHA extends Accenture's My Health Record support deal for $100m

ADHA extends Accenture's My Health Record support deal for $100m

Digital Nation

Domino&#8217;s invests in observability for zero contact delivery
Domino’s invests in observability for zero contact delivery
Australia will lose 11 percent of jobs to automation by 2040: Forrester
Australia will lose 11 percent of jobs to automation by 2040: Forrester
Criteo to fork out $94.7m for consent breaches
Criteo to fork out $94.7m for consent breaches
Metaverses on the agenda for Dominello, Husic ministerial meeting
Metaverses on the agenda for Dominello, Husic ministerial meeting
COVER STORY: How KPMG, Mirvac and ASX use blockchain to build trust in the property sector
COVER STORY: How KPMG, Mirvac and ASX use blockchain to build trust in the property sector

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?