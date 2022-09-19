ABS hunts for new CIO

The Australian Bureau of Statistics is on the hunt for a new information and communications technology chief, as Steve Hamilton departs to take on a new role within the federal government.

The agency put the call out for Hamilton's replacement to fill the spot in the combined role of CIO and general manager of the technology and security division.

The ABS said on LinkedIn the position will be responsible for “all ICT functions and activities, which includes an increased focus on information security”.

An ABS spokesperson told iTnews its new recruit will be stepping into the role during a vital time and will report to the ABS Chief Operating Officer, Jenet Connell.

“The CIO will join the ABS at an important time as the availability and use of data continues to accelerate and create greater opportunities for ABS to provide timely insights on Australia’s changing society and economy,” the spokesperson said.

“The general manager will also oversee the strategic development of ICT to support ABS operations into the future, including the 2026 Census.”

The spokesperson added Hamilton has been the ABS's CIO “over the last five years” working on multiple key projects.

“Steve Hamilton has been the ABS CIO over the last five years contributing to the successful delivery of the Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey, the ABS’ response to new data needs through the COVID-19 pandemic, and the successful delivery of the 2021 Census.

“Steve is departing the ABS to take up another senior technology leadership role within federal government."

According to Hamilton’s staff bio, he was the deputy commissioner within the enterprise solutions and technology group at the Australian Taxation Office for eight years.

He also led the ATO’s digital strategy and digital delivery capabilities, and was responsible for its strategy, architecture, security and planning plus its ecommerce and web platforms.