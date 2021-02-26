86 400 looks to strengthen customer sign-up process

By on
86 400 looks to strengthen customer sign-up process

Using behavioural analytics.

Neobank 86 400 has integrated machine learning and behavioural biometrics into its sign-up process to better keep customers safe from nefarious activity.

The neobank is using BioCatch to monitor the customer on-boarding process and weed out potential threats by observing consumer usage such as device orientation, typing speed and swipe patterns.

Such patterns could point to the potential presence of account takeover activity or phishing scams.

86 400 chief risk officer Guy Harding told iTnews the agreement with BioCatch won’t be hindered by the neobank's recently-announced acquisition by NAB and unification with UBank.

“Should the acquisition be approved, this is a positive for the partnership as more customers will be protected by the BioCatch solution as we migrate UBank customers to the 86 400 platform over time," Harding said.

NAB-owned UBank already uses biometric information in the form of fingerprints and voice patterns.

Harding said that "safety net" technology used by both 86 400 and UBank would be combined.

“Over time, UBank customers will move on to the 86 400 platform," Harding said.

"At that point we will have an opportunity to add to our best-in-class approach by leveraging capabilities within the NAB family of brands.”

86 400 recently partnered with another digital identification fintech, OCR Labs, to add biometrics to its digital mortgage offering.

The neobank will use OCR Labs' contactless verification of identity (VOI) solution, which consumers can run from their mobile devices in two minutes. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
86 400 biocatch biometrics data finance financeit nab ocr labs security ubank

Sponsored Whitepapers

The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
10 reasons why businesses need to invest in cloud security training
10 reasons why businesses need to invest in cloud security training
Your guide to application security solutions
Your guide to application security solutions
State of Software Security: Open Source Edition
State of Software Security: Open Source Edition
Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution
Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution

Events

Most Read Articles

Infosys scores another $40m for Centrelink payments engine build

Infosys scores another $40m for Centrelink payments engine build
Bosch, Microsoft join forces to develop vehicle software platform

Bosch, Microsoft join forces to develop vehicle software platform
Telstra InfraCo opens up telco's own fibre network

Telstra InfraCo opens up telco's own fibre network
Transport for NSW data stolen in Accellion breach

Transport for NSW data stolen in Accellion breach
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?