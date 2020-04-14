7-Eleven Australia shifts into e-commerce

7-Eleven Australia has launched an online delivery service for snacks and other household items, initially in Melbourne, using the platform of on-demand alcohol delivery start-up Tipple which it bought a majority stake in back in 2018.

The convenience store chain said that consumers could “log on to www.7ElevenDelivery.com.au, enter their address and place their order.”

CEO Angus McKay said the service was developed and rolled out in about a fortnight in conjunction with Tipple.

“The 7-Eleven Group acquired a majority stake in Tipple in 2018, as part of our investment in on-demand ‘last-mile’ delivery and technological capability,” McKay said.

“By working with their network of delivery drivers, we’re able to provide consumers with more options to get the things they need while minimising how often they need to leave their house.

“We are rolling this out in Melbourne for most suburbs and will look at other states in the coming months.”

McKay said the service would offer delivery “within the hour” in some suburbs, but that “for most suburbs, customers can order for next day delivery.”

7-Eleven Australia has a network of more than 700 stores, including in excess of 450 family owned franchise businesses.